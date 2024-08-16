BJP seeks Guv’s intervention in police officer’s death case

Bengaluru: BJP has sought Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot’s intervention into the suspicious death case of a police officer hailing from the Dalit community in the Yadgir district of the state.

The party has also stated that the accused were seen with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister Parameshwara and no action was initiated.

Legislative Council Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Chalavadi T Narayanaswamy has written a letter to the Governor and asked him to take cognizance of the death of Sub-Inspector (PSI) Parashuram, a Dalit.

He said that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has visited the Yadgir and investigating the case but the irony is, though a case has been filed against the local member of the legislative assembly, Channareddy and his son under BNS sections 108, 352 and the Prevention of atrocities act against the Schedule Castes, no concrete action has been taken.

“The fact is that the accused are roaming scot-free and were seen in the Chief Minister’s house a few days after the incident and recently with the Home Minister,” Narayanaswamy said.

He said that as the Constitutional head of the state, “I hereby request your intervention in the matter as per your wisdom and prerogative powers. We seek your grace in handing over the case to the CBI as any agency from the state government may not do justice to the case,” he appealed.

Karnataka Congress government had announced Rs 50 lakh compensation and a government job for the family of a police Sub-Inspector Parashurama. The government ruled out the possibility of handing over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).