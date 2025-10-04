BJP slams K'taka govt for not paying heed to 'I Love Muhammad' campaign

Bengaluru: Targeting the Congress-led government over the rising "I Love Mohammad" campaign in Karnataka, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said on Saturday that instead of focusing on vote fraud, attention should be paid to "I Love Muhammad" campaign.

Speaking to media at the State BJP Office -- Jagannath Bhavan in Bengaluru, former Deputy Chief Minister and BJP MLA C.N. Ashwath Narayan, said, "Innocents should not become victims of such attempts."

He also emphasised that "Instead of focusing on issues like voter fraud, attention should be paid to matters like the "I Love Mohammad" campaign, and the state government must take immediate action against such elements".

Former Deputy Chief Minster Ashwath Narayan appealed to the people to maintain communal harmony in the state.

He condemned the attempts to divide the society, adding that certain malicious intentions, conspiracies, and provocations are aimed at disrupting its progress and well-being.

"The society is burning. Instead of addressing this, what are the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and other Ministers doing? They are neither doing good, promoting development, nor managing administration," Ashwath Narayan said.

He also hit out at the Congress-led state government, "Quality education is not being provided; basic facilities like housing and water are not being delivered," he said, criticising the authorities.

"Home Minister G. Parameshwara should take action if at all he is alert. People should not get caught in conflicts amidst such confusion," he added.

"What is the purpose of the "I Love Mohammad" procession? Who was behind it?" Ashwath Narayan asked.

He said that such developments are intended to create communal unrest and provoke society, noting that even before the procession began, it started with "I Love Mohammad" posters.

He accused the state government of remaining inactive, failing to take action, and indirectly encouraging the disturbance.

Karnataka's Belagavi city remains tense following a stone-pelting incident linked to the raising of "I Love Mohammad" slogans on Saturday.

Police have detained 11 persons and made tight security arrangements across Belagavi city.

The police department is on high alert as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is scheduled to visit the city on Saturday.

According to the police, the stone-pelting incident occurred on Friday evening during the 'Urus' procession.

While the procession was underway, "I Love Mohammad" slogans were raised.

When objections were raised, the mob resorted to stone pelting near the Khadak Galli area in Belagavi.

Police also said that they have obtained video evidence showing youths chanting "I Love Mohammad" slogans and engaging in violence.

Talking about the caste census being conducted in Karnataka, Ashwath Narayan asked whether the state has the authority to conduct a caste census, noting that the Central government is undertaking such a survey.

He asked that if the state has the power to carry out the caste census and whether it can be made complete, highlighting the Karnataka High Court's clarification that participation is not mandatory.

Ashwath Narayan raised concerns over the cancellation of below poverty line cards and government certificates, claiming that the authorities are ready to withhold all benefits and cheat people, turning the census and survey into a misfortune for the people of the state.

He alleged that the intention behind this is to obstruct welfare schemes in the state.

He also criticised those dividing society for political gains, creating caste and language-based divisions, while claiming to promote unity in diversity.

The Congress leaders are responsible for such actions, he said.

Responding to another query, the former Deputy Chief Minister added that these surveys are part of a backward-class exercise and asked whether the census can be considered a scientific ethnological study.