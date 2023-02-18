BJP to launch pioneering scheme for street vendors

Mysuru: The Krishnaraja MLA S A Ramadas is all set to launch self-financing scheme for street vendors aimed to free them from the clutches of private money lenders. Speaking to The Hans India on Friday Ramadas said that this is first of its kind in the state and will be implemented with cooperation of police department.

He said, "Registration of street hawkers in Krishnaraja constituency has been done. This programme is planned to identify small traders, pushcart and street hawkers and deliver them the facilities of the central government. MP Pratap Simha will launch the programme at Nanjumalige on February 20 next.

He said, "10,205 applications have been consolidated, 9,299 have been sanctioned and loans have been disbursed to 8,983 applicants. This scheme has been implemented with the help of the Finance Department of the Central Government. In this regard, 10,205 beneficiaries have already been identified and the selection of 6,000 people is under progress. Under the leadership of the District lead Bank, all the banks Counters are being opened to provide supplementary assistance to the scheme. In the first phase, 8,783 beneficiaries will be provided interest-free capital of Rs 10,000 each. Due to this, the street side, small traders will avoid suffering from interest and 'meter interest' lenders, he said.

Insurance facility of up to two lakh rupees each is also being provided to the card holders for availing this scheme. All these elements are incorporated into the scheme for life assurance. Shram Card is being issued along with Swanidhi Yojana. 10,000 financial assistance in the first phase and Rs. 20,000 in the second phase. And later rs 50 thousand will be given. All transactions will be done through the bank, there is no chance for fraud and injustice. Preparations have been made to implement the Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana in a proper manner. "Union Minister Bhagwad Kishan Rao Karad will initiate the proper implementation of the project in Krishnaraja Constituency he said.

He said he would work for any candidate whoever is selected by party high command. I have already succeeded in organising at the booth level," He further said that he has completed three decades of being with the BJP on February 5 2023. 'I have worked as a president. I am always committed to the decision of the party. I have the responsibility to strive for win of any candidate' he informed.

'The people of Krishnaraja Assembly Constituency have given me a new birth. I have made ten programmes to pay off the debt. He said he has created 11,000 pages of 2.45 lakh voters. I have formed one committee for 5 people. I am the reason of many firsts in development. I will ask for votes on development in this election too," he said. "Seniors have given the responsibility of T. Narasipura along with Krishnaraja assembly constituency. I have already conducted study in 30 panchayats. BJP candidate will win in 2023 elections," he expressed confidence. Later, reacting to the statement of Dr. CN Ashwath Narayana on Siddaramaiah and to finish him like Tipu Sultan, he said, "It is not good to talk personally. It is not right to compare one to another. It is also dangerous for the welfare of the society."