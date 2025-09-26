BMTC’s NICE road service brings in Rs 1.46 crore monthly revenue



The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation’s (BMTC) decision to operate buses via the NICE Road has paid off handsomely, generating both high ridership and record revenues.

Launched on December 23, 2023, the service has quickly become a favorite among IT professionals, thanks to reduced travel time and savings on expensive toll charges. On average, 3.5 lakh passengers now use the service every month, earning BMTC a monthly revenue of ₹1.46 crore.

Currently, more than 60 buses operate along the NICE corridor, completing 294 trips daily to destinations such as Electronic City and Wipro Gate. BMTC officials said the service has seen a steady rise in passenger numbers—from 62,000 riders per month in the initial phase to nearly 4 lakh passengers in April 2025. Revenue rose accordingly, from ₹1.39 crore in April to ₹1.46 crore in August.

Between July 2024 and August 2025 alone, the service generated ₹17.13 crore, averaging ₹4.89 lakh daily. Per-kilometer earnings have more than doubled, increasing from ₹26.10 to ₹58.76, according to BMTC data. Earlier, passengers arriving from districts like Hassan and Tumakuru had to reach Majestic before heading to Electronic City—a journey that took up to three hours. The new NICE Road buses allow them to board directly at Madavara and reach Electronic City much faster.

The service has also relieved IT commuters who were frustrated with traffic congestion and toll costs. With demand rising, BMTC has already introduced additional routes, including a direct service from Tavarekere to Electronic City.

“This corridor has emerged as one of BMTC’s most profitable routes and is now among the most popular services compared to other city networks,” officials noted.