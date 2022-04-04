BNP Zoo has a new resident!

Bengaluru: Zebra Kaveri at the Bannerghatta Zoo has given birth to a foal. The foal's gender has yet to be established. According to deputy director K Harish of the zoo has stated that the veterinary experts tending to mother and foal have confirmed that they are healthy and the foal is suckling and active. The zoo now has a total of 5 zebras.

All essential provisions have been taken to give the best possible care for the mother and foal, including the installation of a divider within the enclosure to provide seclusion and safety, if necessary. Zebras have a 12- to 13-month gestation period, and the foal is born with brown stripes that will eventually turn black. The newborn foal and mother are currently living with the other three Zebras, Bharath, Harishchandra, and Kabini, and visitors to the zoo can see the baby during their visit.