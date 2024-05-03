High expenditure by candidates undermines democratic process: Ex Spl CS Ramesh

Tirupati: Former special chief secretary Dr P V Ramesh emphasised the crucial role of both citizens and political parties in fostering the holistic development of Andhra Pradesh. Speaking at a gathering convened by ‘Citizens for Democracy’ to discuss the ‘AP Development’, Dr Ramesh underscored the importance of citizen participation in governance, citing it as a cornerstone for nurturing a robust democratic culture built on mutual trust.

However, he expressed concerns over the misuse of the Central Fund Management System (CFMS), originally initiated in 2016 with noble intentions. He lamented its current role in destabilising the state's economy, highlighting that Andhra Pradesh now bears the burden of the highest per capita debt in the nation, surpassing even its per capita income.

He condemned the allocation of state debts to non-productive sectors instead of fostering economic growth through investment in productive sectors, emphasising that the creation of employment opportunities hinges upon wealth generation. In a critique of the electoral landscape, he deplored the exorbitant spending by MLA and Lok Sabha candidates, citing figures exceeding Rs.40 crores and Rs.100 crores respectively. This extravagant expenditure, he argued, undermines the democratic process and raises questions about the integrity of political representation.

Echoing Dr Ramesh’s sentiments, Political Science Professor Kondaveeti Chinnaya Suri warned against the concentration of political power within party leaders and their families, likening it to a modern-day monarchy. Most regional parties continue to be family parties and the heads of the governments have become modern kings, trying to garner votes by implementing welfare schemes with people's money.

Highlighting socio-economic disparities, Joint Secretary of Citizens for Democracy, Vallamreddy Lakshmana Reddy, underscored Andhra Pradesh's alarming position at the bottom in terms of per capita income among southern states, coupled with low urbanisation rates and staggering unemployment figures particularly among the educated people. While skilled workers are 95 percent in South Korea, they are only 2.5 per cent in Andhra Pradesh. Economic inequalities are increasing in the state.

He urged voters to exercise their franchise responsibly, transcending inducements such as money, alcohol, caste, religion, and regional biases. High Court Advocate P Ravi Teja and noted chartered accountant E Phalguna Kumar also spoke on the occasion.