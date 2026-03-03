Bomb threat email triggers panic at Kalaburagi and Belagavi district courts

Kalaburagi : A bomb threat email sent to the district courts of Kalaburagi and Belagavi on Tuesday morning triggered brief panic, prompting authorities to evacuate court premises as a precautionary measure, police said.

According to officials, the threatening email was received on the official email IDs of the respective district courts. Immediately after the message was noticed, police and court authorities swung into action. As part of safety protocol, advocates, litigants and court staff were escorted out of the court complexes to ensure their security.

Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) teams, along with sniffer dog squads and local police personnel, conducted intensive searches across both court premises. Court halls, administrative blocks, parking areas and surrounding sections were thoroughly checked for any suspicious objects.

However, after detailed inspections, no explosives or suspicious materials were found at either location. Police later confirmed that the threat appeared to be a hoax.

Officials stated that the email had been sent by an unidentified individual. Cyber teams have been tasked with tracing the origin of the email and identifying those responsible for issuing the threat. Authorities said technical analysis is underway to track the IP address and other digital footprints linked to the message.

Security has been tightened at both district court complexes as a precautionary step. Regular court proceedings resumed after clearance was given by the security teams.

Police have urged the public not to panic and assured that stringent action will be taken against those found behind the false threat. Investigations are ongoing to determine the motive and prevent similar incidents in the future.