Bomb threat to 40 schools; police launch probe

Bengaluru: A major security scare gripped the city on Thursday morning after bomb threat emails were sent to 40 private schools across Bengaluru, including institutions in RR Nagar and Kengeri. The threat was issued via email from the ID [email protected], triggering a swift response from police and the bomb disposal squads.

Authorities promptly evacuated the schools and conducted thorough searches of the premises. So far, no explosives have been found, but officials are treating the threats with utmost seriousness.

The disturbing email claimed that explosives were planted inside classrooms, hidden in black plastic bags, and issued chilling statements indicating an intent to harm everyone. The sender also mentioned suicidal thoughts and frustration over not receiving proper psychological support, targeting mental health professionals and medications in a lengthy, emotionally charged message.

“You all deserve to suffer. After this goes public, I’ll take my own life. No one ever helped me—not psychiatrists, not psychologists. Nobody ever cared,” the email stated. The sender further claimed that psychiatric medicines damage organs and mislead people, describing himself as “living proof” that they don’t work.

In a related incident, over 10 schools in Delhi also received similar threat emails, prompting emergency checks by Delhi Police and bomb squads. No explosives were found in those schools either, and officials believe the threats are likely a hoax, but investigations are ongoing.

Cybercrime experts have joined the probe to trace the source and motive behind the threatening messages, which have caused panic among students, parents, and school administrations.