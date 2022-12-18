Bommai Announces Rs 1 Crore Development Fund On His First Rural Stay In Bada

Basavaraj Bommai, the chief minister, participated in a village stay programme run by the revenue department for the first time on Saturday in Bada village, which is part of his home constituency of Shiggaon, and he pledged Rs 1 crore for the development of villages wherever revenue minister R Ashoka runs such a programme.



Bommai announced further financial aid in order to bring about a discernible improvement in the villagers' life, recalling the support and cooperation of the villagers that were extended to the government for carrying out the village stay programme.

Additionally, he declared that a bus will be provided to students in his district with public input. Bommai stated that, although he had considered doing anything to benefit youngsters, the programme was currently being tested in his district and that he had already given the go-ahead to authorities from the North Western Road Transport Corporation.

He also promised the residents of his district that tap water connections would be available by April and that homeowners who had their homes damaged by rain would receive compensation by the month's end.

Speaking more specifically about his government's accomplishments, he added that over the past four years, they have placed a focus on enhancing irrigation, health, and educational facilities. Under the Vidyanidhi scheme, children have received financial aid for their schooling so they can leave their customary jobs. 30,000 individuals officially received benefits from the departments' different programmes and schemes at the event.