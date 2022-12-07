Bommai to inaugurate Bahuroopi theatre festival on December 10

Mysuru: The Rangayana would organise theatre event of the year, Bahuroopi-2022 — the annual National Theatre Festival , at Rangayana premises from December . 8 to 15. The Festival will be formally inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at 5.30 pm on Dec. 10.

Speaking to media persons after releasing the poster of Bahuroopi , Rangayana director Addanda Cariappa told that the 8-day theatre extravaganza "The theme of this year's Bahuroopi is 'Bharateeyate' (Indianness). India has a rich history, culture and tradition. Many great personalities have contributed to the development of India as a diverse country. Bahuroopi will be a cultural treat which will showcase the unity in diversity of India and heritage of the land and also the developments of the society. The Theatre Festival aims to strengthen nationalism and create awareness to the new generation about the history, culture and patriotic fervour of India," said Cariappa.

As many as 20 plays including 7 different language plays from 7 different States across country, one Tulu-language play and 12 Kannada plays will be during the Theatre Festival. The plays will be staged at four venues — Bhoomigeeta and Vanaranga in Rangayana premises and Kirurangamandira (Mini Theatre) in Kalamandira premises and at Kalamandira.

Bahuroopi will also feature events like National Seminar, Folk Programmes, Film Festival, Desi Aahara Mela, Book Exhibition, Art Camp, etc.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will formally inaugurate the Bahuroopi Theatre Festival on Dec. 10 at 5.30 pm. National School of Drama (NSD) Chairman Paresh Rawal, Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar, Kannada and Culture Minister V. Sunil Kumar, Mayor Shivakumar, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, MLA L. Nagendra and other dignitaries will be present on the occasion.

This year's Janapadotsava will be inaugurated on Dec. 8 at Vanaranga. It will feature various folk forms like Yakshagana, Kamsale, Puja Kunita, Dollu Kunita, Nadaswara, Goravara Nrutya, Neelagarara Mela, Somana Kunita, Karaga-Kolata, Kangilu, Manteswamy Haadu, Chit Mela, Folk Songs, Veeragase, Bhola Kat, etc.

The Bahuroopi International Film Festival will be inaugurated in association with Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy on Dec. 9 at 11 am. Academy Chairman Ashok Kashyap and veteran Actor Doddanna will be present.

The films will be screened at Dr. Puneeth Rajkumar Chitra Mandira in Rangayana premises. Discussion on the topics 'Sanathana Dharma Mattu Bharateeyate' and 'Bhavishyadalli Bharateeya Samskruti' will be held at Bahuroopi National Seminar on Dec. 10 and 11.

Elocution Contest for Degree students on the topic 'Vaividyateyalli Bharateeyate' has been organised. Renowned thinkers and authors will participate in the event. Winners will awarded cash prize of Rs. 15,000 (1st prize), Rs. 10,000 (2nd) and Rs. 5,000 (3rd) on Dec. 11. Rangageethe by Kiragasur Rajappa and troupe; 'Desi Vaibhava' dance feature by Ayama Academy of Fine Arts, Srirangapatna; Ghazal by Shantala Vattam, Mysuru; Folk dance by specially-abled artistes of Nithya Nirantara Trust, Mysuru; Tala-Maddale programme. All the events will be held between 4 pm and 5 pm every day.