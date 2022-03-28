Border district deprived of Ranga Mandira for cultural activities

Chamarajanagara: The border district Chamarajanagara is deprived of a stage for drama, and other arts despite being rich in folk and tradition.

The district was bifurcated from Mysuru district 24 years ago but the Kannada and Culture department failed to construct a Ranga Mandira to facilitate artists so far.

This led to artists having to perform in underequipped stages or temporary stages , causing more financial burden for them.

Though Kannada and culture department constructed a Rangamandira beside district administration office in Chamarajanagara , it is yet to be inaugurated as the interior works is yet to be finished since last ten years.

The officials nor elected representatives did not take any interest in completing the Mandira.

This is story of district headquarters while taluk centre story is no different.

The Construction of Suvarna Karnataka Kannada Bhavana in Kollegala is still going on since a decade by Kannada and culture department.

Even in Gundlupet the government announced construction of Karnataka Kannada Gadi Bhavana is yet to be finished.

The district identified as native of folk arts , these activities are being organised continuously in district.

The Shantala artists , Ranga Vahini and Ranga Taranga Prayogala Trust organising cultural events frequently.

The outside cultural teams, Rangayana and other famous artists are hesitant to present show in district as it is lacking theatre.

The artistes are depending upon J H Patel Rangamandira which lacks light and sound systems.

The Kannada and Culture department spent Rs 6.50 crore for construction of Kannada Ranga Mandira but construction is yet to be completed.

The government spent Rs 1.75 crores for Suvarna Karnataka Kannada Bhavana in Kollegala but it required another 38 lakhs for completion.

K Rangaraju , artist of Shantala artists forum told that the negligence of officials and politicians is reason for non-completion of any Ranga mandira in district. He regretted that though government has sufficiant funds the lack of will power of elected representatives is causing delay in completion of theatre building.