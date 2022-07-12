Boy From Karnataka Committed Suicide Inside School Premises

A 14-year-old boy committed himself on Monday at Malladagudda hamlet in Maski taluk of Raichur district by hanging himself from a tree branch inside a school premises.Gangappa Mallayya was enrolled in Class 8 at a private school in Manvi town. He was a resident of Anwari Village in the Lingsugur Taluk.



The victim was reportedly residing at a relative's home in Malladagudda. He travelled daily between Malladagudda and Manvi.

The child left the house after informing his family that he would attend school. He committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree branch after attending the village's government school. According to the authorities, the cause of the boy's choice has not yet been determined. An incident has been reported and investigation has been started.

Meanwhile, similar case was registered in the past month when a 14-year-old boy in a hostel in Bengaluru hanged himself after the warden allegedly refused to give him a phone so he could call his mother on her birthday.

The teenager requested the warden's phone, according to the officials, so he could call his mother on her birthday, June 11, to wish her happy birthday. The warden reportedly declined to hand over the phone, though. The boy's family made numerous attempts to get in touch with him, but they were unsuccessful because he was not permitted to talk.