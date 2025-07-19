Live
- Mini lorry gets stuck in damaged drain
- From Earth to Space: The Role of AI in Space Exploration
- All poll promises will be fulfilled: Narayana
- Left parties will join hands to check ‘communal’ BJP: Ramakrishna
- Yemeni man lives 14 years with bullet in skull
- Mother of missing student seeks CJI intervention
- Clarification issued on tax notices to bakeries and tea shops
- Youth workshop begins in Mangaluru
- CM slams BJP for claiming ‘false credit’ over Bengaluru-Mysuru highway
- Gang clash in Ramanagara: 4 assaulted, abducted over old rivalry, locals alarmed by armed goons
Bringing legislation to contain spread of false news: CM
Bengaluru: Responding to the case of a bomb threat email sent to more than 40 private schools across Bengaluru on Friday, Karnataka Chief Minister...
Bengaluru: Responding to the case of a bomb threat email sent to more than 40 private schools across Bengaluru on Friday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the government has taken the incident seriously and will introduce new legislation to curb the spread of false information.
Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, CM Siddaramaiah said, “I came to know about the incident of more than 40 schools receiving bomb threats through email this morning. I have directed the police to verify whether it is a hoax.”
When asked about the rising number of false threats targeting schools, CM Siddaramaiah said, “We are bringing in new legislation to counter this. The law will be aimed at those who spread false information and provocative messages.”
Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara, reacting to the development, stated in Bengaluru, “I recall previous incidents involving threats through calls and emails. We will verify today’s bomb threat email. We are not taking anything lightly, because we never know which threat might turn out to be real.”
The police have launched verification operations at the schools, and inspections will be carried out in all affected institutions, he added.