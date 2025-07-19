Bringing legislation to contain spread of false news: CM

Bengaluru: Responding to the case of a bomb threat email sent to more than 40 private schools across Bengaluru on Friday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the government has taken the incident seriously and will introduce new legislation to curb the spread of false information.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, CM Siddaramaiah said, “I came to know about the incident of more than 40 schools receiving bomb threats through email this morning. I have directed the police to verify whether it is a hoax.”

When asked about the rising number of false threats targeting schools, CM Siddaramaiah said, “We are bringing in new legislation to counter this. The law will be aimed at those who spread false information and provocative messages.”

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara, reacting to the development, stated in Bengaluru, “I recall previous incidents involving threats through calls and emails. We will verify today’s bomb threat email. We are not taking anything lightly, because we never know which threat might turn out to be real.”

The police have launched verification operations at the schools, and inspections will be carried out in all affected institutions, he added.