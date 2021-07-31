BS Yediyurappa to tour State, strengthen BJP to win 135 seats

Chamarajanagar: Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday consoled the family of Ravi who died by suicide allegedly after suffering distress over the resignation of Yediyurappa as CM.

He gave Rs 5,00,000 to the family members of the deceased and promised to give another Rs 5 lakh for repairing their house. "I'm pained by the step he took, this should not have happened. He has a mother and two sisters and was not married, taking care of his family is my responsibility, so I have given Rs 5 lakh to his mother, will put another Rs 5 lakh in their bank account and see to that they get interest, will see what else is to be done for them," he said.

Hundreds of his followers who gathered at Gundlupet raised slogans hailing his leadership and describing his son Vijayendra as future CM.

Later speaking to reporters, Yeddyurappa said that he will tour across Karnataka to strengthen the BJP and help the party win at least 130-135 seats in the next Assembly elections. "I have given this assurance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda.

The former chief minister said though he was no more CM thousands of people gathered here was an indication of the huge support he enjoys in the State. Refusing to comment on the formation of new cabinet under Basavaraj Bommai's leadership, Yediyurappa said the new CM will do good work.

He reiterated that he will not interfere in the selection of ministers in the new Cabinet. Stating that he will continue to work towards strengthening the party, the veteran BJP leader said that his successor is free to pick his team in consultation with the party leadership. "Bommai is in Delhi today, in a few days he will discuss with the central leaders and decide on who should be in his cabinet, I will not interfere in this. Bommai is completely free, he will discuss and choose his cabinet ministers...I will not give any suggestions on this," Yediyurappa said.