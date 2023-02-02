Budget includes aid to Upper Bhadra Project, CM expresses gratitude

Bengaluru: While the Budget session that was conducted on Wednesday was considered exciting for the middle class, the Karnataka government seems to be more interested in an aid allocated in the budget. The Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman said that an aid of Rs. 5,300 crore would be allocated to development of the Upper Bhadra project.

The Upper Bhadra project is considered to be vital for central Karnataka as water is scarce in the region. According to the budget speech of Sitharaman, the central regions of Karnataka which are prone to draughts will get assistance from the Central Government towards the Upper Bhadra project.

The project aims at lifting 17.40 TMC (Thousand Million Cubic feet) of water to the Bhadra reservoir and then lifting 29.90 TMC from the reservoir to the Upper Bhadra project.

Following this announcement in the budget session, Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai took to Twitter to thank Nirmala Sitharaman and Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

The Tweet translates to, "I thank the Finance Minister Srimathi @nsitharaman (Nirmala Sitharaman) and the Union Government led by Honourable Prime Minister, Sri @narendramodi (Narendra Modi) on behalf of the whole of Karnataka. Thank you for announcing the grant of Rs. 5,300 crore for the state's Upper Bhadra Project in this year's Union Budget."