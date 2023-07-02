Burglars loot gold and cash

Udupi: In a daring daytime burglary, unidentified burglars gained entry into a house in Udupi village of 76-Badagubettu and decamped with a booty of gold ornaments and cash on Friday. The estimated loss of gold ornaments has been valued at Rs 8.46 lakh and Rs 15,500 in cash. The incident occurred on Friday while the homeowner, Srimathi Poojarthi, was away from her residence. The culprits gained entry by forcefully breaking open the back door and decamped wiith 188 grams of gold, securely stored in a locker.

Residing with her husband and daughter, Srimathi, accompanied by her husband Govinda Poojary, left for work on June 30. Simultaneously, their daughter headed to college at approximately 9 am. Upon Srimathi Poojarthi's return around 2:45 pm, she was confronted with the distressing sight of the burglars having made their escape with their precious belongings. The stolen gold ornaments consisted of chains, rings, necklaces, bangles, earrings, and even the sacred mangal sutra. These valuables had been diligently safeguarded within the bedroom's cupboard locker.

The Udupi town police have taken immediate action, registering the case under sections 454 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code. While no breakthroughs have been made thus far, a thorough investigation is currently underway to apprehend the perpetrators and recover the stolen items.