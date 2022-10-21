Cabinet expansion likely to happen soon: ill Jarakiholi, Eshwarappa get a berth?

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who has decided to visit Delhi this week amid the Janasankalpa Yatra, is expected to raise the issue of cabinet expansion with the party seniors if he gets a chance, and there are few quick developments in the BJP.

Since the formation of the government led by CM Bommai, there has been no cabinet expansion or reorganization even once. Although some efforts were made in this regard, the cabinet surgery issue was shelved as the expected response was not received from the superiors. Now CM Bommai himself has announced that he will go to Delhi and discuss the issue of cabinet expansion if his superiors give him time.

In order to confirm this, state BJP in-charge Arun Singh said that Cabinet expansion is the prerogative of the Chief Minister and he himself will take the decision. This naturally raised expectations among the ministerial aspirants.

Ramesh Jarakiholi and KS Eshwarappa had resigned as Ministers due to the allegations against them. So it is said that if these two leaders join the cabinet again, the message will be sent that they are given clean chit. The number of aspirants has dwindled as only six months are left for the Legislative Assembly elections. Those who are free from charges and are thinking of conveying a message, are expecting to join the cabinet as well as those who are longing to become a minister at least once, even if it is for a short period of time. So there are quiet activities in BJP.

On November 11, CM Bommai is visiting Delhi to invite the Prime Minister to the second terminal of the Kempegowda International Airport and the unveiling of the 108 feet high bronze statue of Nada Prabhu Kempegowda. At this time, he will also meet the dignitaries and there is a possibility of discussing about election preparation and public relations tour. In addition, it is expected that the issue of cabinet expansion will be proposed, which has raised interest.

Meanwhile, former ministers Ramesh Jarakiholi and CP Yogeshwar met CM Bommai on Tuesday and discussed. It is said that during the visit, they discussed the issue of development works, but it is said that the issue of expansion of the cabinet was also discussed.