Cabinet reshuffle: I have no information, says Shivakumar
Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday clarified that he has no information regarding any cabinet reshuffle in the state government. Speaking to the media near his residence in Sadashivanagar, Shivakumar said, “I have no details about changes in the cabinet.
The decision rests entirely with the party leadership and the Chief Minister. They will take a call on the matter.”
He further added, “I don’t wish to comment on this issue. If the matter is discussed with me, I will share my opinion then. I request the media not to create unnecessary confusion by speculating on this subject.”
Responding to a question about the Chief Minister hosting a dinner meeting, the DCM said, “What’s wrong with that? It’s natural for colleagues to gather, have dinner, and discuss various issues.”
On the Bigg Boss controversy, Dy CM Shivakumar stated, “On Wednesday night, I instructed the Deputy Commissioner to give Jollywood Studio an opportunity to rectify their mistakes. We want industries and entertainment businesses to grow. It’s not a large-scale factory causing heavy pollution.
If there are minor violations, they should correct them and ensure compliance with the Pollution Control Board’s regulations. I have also conveyed the same to the studio management.”