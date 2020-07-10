Camel caretaker son tested positive, Mysuru palace to be closed for two days

Karnataka: The Mysuru Palace will remain out of limits for visitors for two days due to fears over Coronavirus. The palace will remain closed as the son of the camel caretaker tested positive for Covid-19.

Speaking on this, an official said, "The palace will be open for public from Monday. Health department and Mysuru City Corporation authorities will sanitise the Palace premises before allowing the public."

The decision of officials disappointed people who planned to visit the palace on weekends.

"We made all arrangements to visit the palace on Saturday. But this decision of palace authorities disappointed us," says HS Ashok, a resident from Hassan.