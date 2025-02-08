Live
- HC has not given clean chit to in MUDA case: CM
- BJP released a poster saying Delhi se Aapda gayi
- BJP's top priority: Giving pure drinking water, housing, cleaning Yamuna changing face of Delhi by improving infrastructural facilities in Delhi and reduce air pollution
- Speculations are rife that Parvesh Varma a prominent Jat leader from New Delhi is likely candidate of CM. Parvesh is also a young leader. He is just 50 years
- Prime Minister Modi to address party workers at BJP Office at 5 pm today
- BJP after forming Government will discuss and decide what to do with Seeshmahal the Rs 50 crore official residence
- Giving breaking. Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who said if you think I am unclean dont wont for me got a reply from the voters who voted against him. Kejriwal lost by over 2000 votes. His number 2 Manish Sisodia accepted defeat. CM Atishi lost elections. Sada Aadmi to Seeshmahal people rejected says BJP
- Kejriwal Team loses elections
- Govt inks MoU with University of Liverpool
- Google Calendar Drops Pride and BHM Events Citing Sustainability Issues
Just In
CCB arrests theft accused absconding for 12 years
Mangaluru City Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested a man who had been on the run for 12 years after securing bail in three theft cases registered in 1999 and 2012.
Mangaluru: Mangaluru City Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested a man who had been on the run for 12 years after securing bail in three theft cases registered in 1999 and 2012. The accused, Abdul Hameed (50), was involved in cases where valuables were stolen from parked cars in the jurisdictions of Mangaluru East and Mangaluru North Police Stations. Despite being arrested and released on bail, Hameed failed to appear in court during trial proceedings and went into hiding.
The CCB team apprehended the accused near Dharmasthala and handed him over to Mangaluru East Police Station for further investigation. The operation was led by ACP Manoj Kumar Naik, Inspector Rafiq K M, PSI Narendra, and other officials.
Commissioner of Police Anupam Agarwal, IPS, commended the team for successfully tracing the accused in this long-pending case.