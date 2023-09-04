CCB Operation: Nigerian Woman Arrested for Drug Peddling in Mangaluru

Mangaluru : In a significant move aimed at combatting the narcotics trade in Mangalore, the Mangalore Central Crime Branch (CCB) Police successfully carried out an operation resulting in the apprehension of a major drug peddler involved in the sale and trafficking of MDMA (Methylene dioxy methamphetamine), a synthetic drug.

The Mangalore CCB Police recently identified and tracked down key figures in the drug peddling network operating within the city. During the operation, a substantial quantity of MDMA worth lakhs was seized. To uncover the mastermind behind this illicit trade, an extensive investigation was conducted, leading to crucial information about a foreign woman of Nigerian origin residing in Bangalore who was allegedly linked to the narcotics trade. Acting on this intelligence, the Mangalore CCB Police executed a raid, resulting in the discovery and seizure of MDMA, a banned substance.



The arrested individual has been identified as Adewole Adetutu Aanu, also known by aliases Regina Zara and Ayisha aged 33. Her father's name is Adewole Mogaji, and her prior residence was listed as No. 8, Old Sijuwad Road, Akure, Ondo State, Nigeria. Currently, she resides at Room No. 007, Ground Floor, G.P. North Avenue Apartment, Chokkana Halli Main Road, Jakkuru Post, Yalahanka Hobli, Bangalore.



During the arrest, law enforcement confiscated 400 grams of MDMA, with an estimated street value of Rs 20,00,000/-. In addition to the illegal drugs, an iPhone and Rs. 2910/- in cash were also seized, bringing the total value of seized assets to Rs 20,52,910/-.



The arrested individual, a Nigerian national, initially entered India on a student visa and subsequently pursued a career as a nurse. Investigations have revealed her involvement in cases registered at multiple police stations in Mangalore, including Ullala, CEN Police Station, Mangalore North, Kankanadi Town Police, Konaje, and Surathkal Police Stations. Allegedly, she supplied drugs to individuals involved in seven separate cases. Following her arrest, the accused was presented before the court, and judicial custody has been ordered.



The successful operation was conducted under the leadership of ACP PA Hegde from the CCB Unit, with the dedicated efforts of Police Inspector Shyam Sundar HM, PSI Rajendra B, Sharanappa Bhandari, Sudeep MV, Narendra, and CCB personnel. Their diligence and commitment were instrumental in dismantling this drug network.

