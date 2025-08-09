Live
Central Bank of India celebrates 144th Founders Day
Bengaluru: Central Bank of India celebrated the 144th birth anniversary of its founder, Sorabji Pochkhanawala, at its Bangalore Regional Oflice on Friday. The event was graced by Executive Director M V Muraii Krishna, Zonal Head, Dharasingh Haik K and Regional Head K Partha Sarathi Naidu.
Pochkhanawala, who established the Bank in 1511, was a pioneer in Indian banking. Central Bank of India was the first Indian commercial bank wholly owned and managed by Indians, marking a significant miiestone in the country’s financial history.
The Bank continues to honor his legacy through its commitment to financial inclusion, digital innovation, and sustainable banking. Recent initiatives include enhanced digital platforms, outreach in rural areas, support for MSllllEs and the agri sector, and green banking practices. With over 4,500 branches across the country, Central Bank of India remains dedicated to serving the nation with trust, transparency, and excellence.