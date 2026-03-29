Centre will hike fuel prices after polls, claims Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Terming the Centre’s move on fuel prices as an election gimmick, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Friday alleged that petrol and diesel prices would be increased again immediately after the elections.

Addressing the media at the KPCC office and later speaking to reporters at his residence, Shivakumar said: “As soon as the elections are over, the Central government will again raise petrol and diesel prices. They have done this before too. All of this is election gimmickry.”

“The Central government is collecting an additional Rs 1,000 crore in taxes every day. Who is this reaching? When fuel prices were raised earlier, we had launched the ‘100 Not Out’ campaign. Now they are doing a trial run to benefit companies of their choice,” he said.

Referring to the global situation, he said crude oil prices have risen at the international level, but alleged that the Centre has failed to ensure adequate supply of gas cylinders to consumers in the state.

“Two ships crossed the Strait of Hormuz and came to the country. Could they not have sent one of them to the south — to Karnataka and Tamil Nadu? Why did they go to Gujarat? Elections are currently underway in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Because they have no influence in the southern states, they are treating South India with contempt,” he alleged. He further criticised the Centre over fuel pricing and public messaging. “Earlier, there used to be hoardings at all petrol bunks showing a Muslim woman thanking the government for providing gas. Why have all those been removed now? The Central government is picking the pockets of consumers every single day,” he said.

“From May 26, 2014 onwards, petrol and diesel prices kept rising. Petrol was being sold at Rs 71 and diesel at Rs 56 back then. Now it has reached Rs 103. Even when crude oil prices were low, why were prices still high?” he questioned.

Responding to a query on the Centre’s reduction in special additional excise duty on fuel, he said: “The Indian government is killing us. They have reduced oil prices only for the elections. The Nayara company has raised fuel prices.”

When asked whether the state government would reduce fuel prices, Shivakumar said, “We will talk about that later.”