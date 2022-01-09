CESC seeks power tariff hike amid Corona

Mysuru: Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) has submitted an application on November 29 2021to Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission ( KERC) to increase power tariff and fixed charges.



Suresh Kumar Jain, Secretary of Mysore Industries Association and MSME Council said it has been sought to increase the power tariff by Rs 1.60 Paise /unit and fixed charges by Rs 60 /HP for LT 5 & Rs 75 for HT 2 a, b & c Industrial Consumers. Suresh said that CESC increased fixed charges by Rs 15 /HP and 10 Paise/ unit in June last itself.

He said unnecessary expenditures, political interference in purchases, failure in recovery of Rs 511.23 crores arrears of power bills from government departments, non-metered power supply to IP sets, transmission and distribution losses have resulted in loss to company. Suresh Kumar severely condemned the move of CESC and has requested all the electricity consumers to file their objections in six sets immediately on or before January 29 to KERC.