Live
- BJP MP candidate Potuganti Bharat Prasad participated in the election campaign
- Over 97 per cent of Rs 2,000 banknotes returned: RBI
- India's coal output rises 7.4 per cent to 73.26 million tonnes in April
- Covaxin has excellent safety record, says Bharat Biotech
- Gold production from Indian mines surges by 86 pc in Feb, copper output up 29 pc
- AAP has formed a team to coordinate its election campaign with Congress
- T20 WC: KL Rahul was ignored because there was no spot, he did not fit the combinations, says Ajit Agarkar
- T20 WC: Skipper Rohit specifically sought four spinners in the 15-member squad
- Ahead of Akshaya Tritiya, Raj HC directs state govt to step up action against child marriage
- Microsoft Invests in OpenAI to Compete in the AI Race: Report
Just In
Educational institutions in Kerala to remain closed till May 6 due to sweltering heat
Thiruvananthapuram: In view of the scorching weather and heat wave alert in Kerala, all educational institutions in the state will remain closed till May 6.
The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday.
The heat wave warning has been issued for Palakkad, Kozhikode, Trissur and Alappuzha districts.
The meeting directed that there should be no classes of any sort from 11 a.m to 3 p.m., and no parade or open activities at the Police, Fire Force, or by NCC cadets.
The meeting has decided to ensure that fire audits are conducted at places where a fire can break out easily.
Meanwhile, in a related development, a meeting held by the State Power Minister K.Krishnankutty ruled out the imposition of load shedding in the state, which has come as a huge relief, given the surge in mercury.