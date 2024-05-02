Distribution of Sports Equipment for Summer Sports Training Camps under Collectorate AO Chandrasekhar

Nagarkurnool: Under the direction of Telangana State Sports Authority (SATS) and District Collector, Nagar Kurnool, District Youth and Sports Department, Nagar Kurnool District will conduct to training camps in 10 rural areas of the district Date: 01-05-2024 To Date: 31-05-2024 will happen These sports camps are conducted by physical education teachers (PD or PET) and senior athletes.

District Collectorate Administration Officer Chandrasekhar handed over the sports equipment for organizing the summer sports training camps. In this program District Youth and Sports Officer V. Sitaram, Ym.J Amareshwar Rao Jr.Asst., Ym. Krishnaiah and T. Kumara Swamy who were gym teachers and sportsmen. C. Kurmaiah, D. Rama Krishna, Rana Malesh, G. Suresh participated.