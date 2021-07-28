Chamarajanagar: Two arrested for selling 'Nagamani' for 30 lakh

Chamarajanagar: Ramapura police arrested two cheats for selling 'Nagamani' (a gem supposedly adorning the hood of a cobra) to a person in Bengaluru.



It is said that the prime accused, Raju, a native of Kollegala, and his two accomplices Sannappa Gowda and Tangavelu of Yerambadi village, sold supposed 'Nagamani' to one Mounesh, a native of Bengaluru a month ago.

The accused gave Mounesh a wooden box containing the so called gem and demanded Rs one crore. However, he settled for Rs 30 lakh. Raju made the wooden box and fixed a bulb in such a way that it emitted dazzling light.

Mounesh discovered the fraud later and lodged a complaint with Ramapura police station in Hanur taluk on July 26. Police swung into actionand arrested Sannappa Gowda and Tangavelu. The prime accused is said to be absconding.

Sannappa Gowda and Raju reportedly served 10-year jail term for selling a 'Nagamani' to one Gangadhar of Bengaluru in 2007. A complaint in this regard was lodged with Kollegal rural police and the duo were convicted.

Inspector Nanjunda Swamy said that after coming out of jail they were back to their old ways.