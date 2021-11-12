Chamarajanagara district administration launches eye donation abhiyan

Chamarajanagara: The Chamarajanagara district administration has launched eye donation abhiyan following demise of of actor Puneet Raj kumar. Puneet , a native of Gajanur in Tamilnadu shares border with Chamarajanagar.



Puneet was also ambassador of Tourism department of Chamarajanagar district which is labelled as one of the backward district of the state. The Tourism department attracted large number of tourists after Puneet become ambassador. The district administration has planned to register 10,000 eye donors before the end of this month and to raise the number of eye donors to 46,000 since Puneet died at the age of 46.

Speaking to The Hans India on Thursday Deputy Commissioner Dr M R Ravi told that he held a meeting with all the officers of the district, instructed officers to identify a site for construction of eye hospital in the district. He said the eye hospital will be named after Puneet. He said the hospital would have an eye bank.

The district administration has already started awareness programmes in all the villages and schools and colleges , convincing people about importance of donating eyes.

The programme is being conducted in association with various pro people organisations, Red cross and various departments. As per records there are 3,500 blind people in the district.