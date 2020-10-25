Chamarajnagar : Temple reopened two years after prasad poisoning killed 17

Chamarajnagar : After nearly two years since the ghastly incident wherein 104 people fell ill and 17 died consuming prasada laced with poison, at Kichguth Maramma temple at Sulwadi in Hanur taluk, in Chamarajnagar district, the temple was reopened on Saturday.

The temple was closed after the incident and taken over by Muzrai department as per a government gazette notification. All the movable and immovable properties of the temple have been placed under the control of the department.

A series of poojas have been performed by team of priests since 20 October. The district administration has not permitted distribution of theertha (holy water) or prasadam in the temple.

Meanwhile, Chamarajnagar district principal and sessions court judge rejected the bail plea of all four accused in the case, junior seer of Saalur Mutt, Mahadevswamy, Ambika, Madesh and Doddaiah.

And among them only Saalur mutt junior seer had approached the Higher Court, and recently his bail plea has been rejected in Supreme court too. And all the accused are currently in the Mysuru central prison. While the charge-sheet has been filed in the case, the hearings are on and the next hearing is on 9 November, according to public prosecutor Lolakshi T H.