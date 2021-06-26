CHAMUL carves milky way to Bhutan

Chamarajanagar: Unimpeded by lockdown and Covid-19 scare, Chamarajanagar District Cooperative Milk Producers Union (CHAMUL) carved a niche for itself within three years of its inception. It exports milk to Bhutan besides supplying to Assam Rifles, neighbouring Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.



It buys milk from farmers who have taken to dairy farming in the backward district as it guarantees a steady income and employment to women.

Though Bhutan is geographically closer to several States in the North, it imports milk from CHAMUL, a testimony to the quality of its product. CHAMUL received an order from the Bhutan government in

February for supply of three lakh liters of Good Life Gold brand milk a month. It also supplies four lakh liters of milk every month to Assam Rifles. CHAMUL's 12 lakh litres of Vijayavarja brand milk goes to Andhra Pradesh every month. The Andhra government distributes this ultra high temperature (UHT) milk to schoolchildren, Anganwadis and pregnant women. CHAMUL also supplies 4 lakh liters of UHT milk to Telangana government every month.

Speaking to this reporter on Friday, Sharanappa, a farmer in Kuderu village, said that lockdown has not at all effected their income they earn by supplying milk to CHAMUL as the society has not stopped procurement from them.

CHAMUL markets milk under various brands like Nandini Good Life, Good Life Gold, Nandini Slim, Nandini Smart, Nandini Suraksha, and Vijayavajra.

CHAMUL marketing general manager Rajkumar told The Hans India that the milk packed in tetra pack has a shelf-life of six months without refrigeration.