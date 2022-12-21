Chartres labyrinth: A terrestrial water generator

Moodbidri: There are unseen and unheard mechanisms in nature by mankind in modern times. Geologists have wondered at the strange ways that the earth behaves and reacts when it comes to the balance between the elements mainly water and earth. Labyrinths are the one which can generate water and have medicinal cures for certain human health complications.

Dr LC Soans, a bio-scientist and a National Award winner at that has created Chartres labyrinth on his farm which has yielded water- not known to hold water for centuries. Chartres is a province of France.

"Long back during my European trip, I found this structure (called labyrinth) laid out on the ground in concentric circles with a pathway between where one person can pass.

I heard from the local scientists that the Labyrinth in its different dimensions has many benefits and various other forms, one of them being the Cretan Labyrinth on the island of Crete in Greece".

How does it work? "The labyrinth is a structure that is created out of the native knowledge, basically it is a concentric circle walking path. It is laid out on a flat land with markings separating each circle and the person who walks the concentric circles would have covered not less than 900 meters when he emerges out of the opening on the other side.

"But the Chartres labyrinth is known for many other applications other than just health. I have laid out two labyrinths on my farm and is being used by the local tourists and sometimes the high-value cruise tourists. On both sites, I have struck water. Initially, I had struck water next to the first labyrinth I had laid out, but I was not convinced. But when I struck water on the second site two weeks back I am now sure this ancient knowledge can work in the most arid areas and somebody should take this ancient technology to places where people struggle for water" Dr Soans told this writer.

"The labyrinth was a circular pattern on the ground with an intricate pathway from the point of entry at the periphery to the centre, unlike a maze, a pathway in the labyrinth does not lead to a dead end but the intricate pathway leads to the centre, they are much like the Mandalas in Hindu natural healing, walking in each labyrinth can be walking as long as a kilometre, while the area covered by the labyrinth was just 150 square feet" Dr. Soans told.

Dr Soans is a water diviner and douser himself who has helped over a few thousand water points to be unearthed.

"A few weeks after I had laid the new labyrinth I doused for a water point and surprised to find water in the most unlikely spot on my 100 acre farm. I had tried dousing on the same point several times in the last 20 years or so, but in vain.

Vinod Soans who is excited about the new finding of his father said "the labyrinth must be used by the people often to generate the expected result which is what our experiment has shown".

According to the ancient healing techniques the labyrinth has also been interpreted as representing the whole life of a human being, the centre of the labyrinth represents the mother's womb where the user re-enters and come back transformed. "It is stated to be stress reducer which helps in natural healing of common arthritis to some forms of cancer" Dr. Soans said.

The European tourists who frequent the farm when they arrive on cruise ships do visit the Soans farm at Bannadka in Moodbidri and use the labyrinth. "But most of the visitors were from local areas and many of them have told me that they did feel the difference after using the labyrinth"

"Classical designs of labyrinth were found as early as 430 BC at Cretan Islands in Europe, but over the centuries the concept has been preserved in its classical design and the one I laid out was designed on the original at Cretan Islands" Dr. Soans said. Dr. Soans said that a pyramid, a medicine wheel and two labyrinths had been set up based on their original structures in Egypt, North America and Europe.