CID probes former KSCA officials: Former Secretary, Treasurer questioned over chaos

Bengaluru: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Karnataka questioned two former Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) officials, ex-secretary Shankar and ex-treasurer Jayaram, regarding the stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium. The interrogation, held at the CID’s office on Palace Road, began at 3:00 pm and lasted over four hours, wrapping up around 7:30 pm.

The probe, led by CID Superintendent of Police Shubhanwita and Deputy Superintendent Purushottam, focused on the circumstances surrounding the chaotic incident that led to the filing of two FIRs against KSCA personnel. Sources revealed that the stampede stemmed from inadequate crowd control measures and insufficient arrangements near the stadium, despite the event proceeding without police approval for security. The Cubbon Park police had previously declined to provide security for the event, yet organisers went ahead, resulting in disorderly scenes. Following the incident, Shankar and Jayaram resigned from their positions, citing moral accountability. The Karnataka High Court, however, intervened, ordering that no coercive actions be taken against them. In response to CID summons, the duo appeared for questioning to clarify their roles.

Sources say that during the inquiry, Shankar and Jayaram firmly denied any culpability. They asserted that they had notified the police about the event well in advance and that security was arranged once the Deputy Chief Minister’s attendance was confirmed. “We never advertised free entry to the public,” they reportedly told investigators, suggesting that a possible miscommunication from the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) side might have triggered the crowd surge, though they lacked confirmation.

Expressing sorrow over the incident, the former officials emphasised that their resignations were a gesture of ethical responsibility, not an admission of guilt. They maintained that the KSCA had taken reasonable steps to manage the event, and the stampede was an unforeseen outcome. The CID’s investigation continues as authorities seek to uncover the precise causes of the mismanagement and hold accountable those responsible for the safety lapses at one of Bengaluru’s most prominent sporting venues.