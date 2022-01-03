City children's hospital to provide 1,500 vaccines everyday

Bengaluru: As the country opened for vaccination for the 15-18 age group from Monday, hundreds of beneficiaries in this age group turned up in large numbers to get their vaccines. In fact, Rainbow Children's Hospital with units in Bannerghatta road, Marathahalli and Hebbal had made elaborate arrangements for the vaccination process. Akshay, a 15-year-old, who was one of the first to get vaccines in Bengaluru said, "I thank the Rainbow hospital for this excellent arrangement. It was a great experience to get the vaccine."



A parent who had accompanied his son to the vaccination centre said, "For a long time, I was waiting for the vaccination for my ward. Today morning, I called up the RCH team to check the availability. Sometime later, the hospital called us back to inform us that the slots were available. Thanks to the courtesy call, my son is now vaccinated. The RCH team had organised the whole process of vaccination in a hassle-free manner."

Dr Rajaram (paediatrician from Rainbow Children's Hospital, Marathahalli) said, "I thank the Government of India for taking this bold step of vaccinating the 15-18 age group. We have seen that many in the 15-18 age group are given vaccination in Europe and US and the vaccines are found to be very effective. Now, we are planning to inoculate 1,500 vaccines in a day from all the three branches of RCH (Hebbal, Marathahalli and Bannerghatta road).

Dr. Manu Chaudhary (paediatrician from Rainbow Children's Hospital, Marathahalli) added, "Covid vaccines are very helpful as it prevents hospitalisation and severity. Though there can be mild effects, parents can keep their kids hydrated. Vaccines are essential so that kids can go back to school and prepare us to face the third wave." Dr Rajaram said that there are no serious side effects and even if there are any requirements, the team of RCH will be ready to help people.