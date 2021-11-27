City hospital gives CPR training to gym trainers, security guards

Bengaluru: A basic life skill - CPR AED training was conducted at Manipal Hospital Varthur Road for security guards and gym trainers to save lives during the 'Golden Hour', after recent rise in cardiac arrest cases among the younger age group.

On Friday, the hospital conducted a live session and training program for gym trainers and security guards reinforcing their vision to educate the general public for Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), a basic life skill training.

Dr Naveen Chandra, Consultant – Interventional Cardiologist, along with Dr. Ram Kumar Jayaprakash, Consultant – Critical Care, together kick-started the event. There was a participation of around 150 security guards and gym trainers.

Doctors say there are multiple reasons for the rise in cardiac cases, COVID -19 also being one of the factors. In order to avoid any condition of sudden cardiac arrest, many doctors are recommending members to undergo a full check-up before taking up training programs. As most of the cases are happening at home and in fitness centres, it is important for fitness trainers and security guards to receive hands-on training in conducting CPR as they play an important role in these situations. Early CPR improves the flow of blood and oxygen to vital organs and is an essential component to treat cardiac arrest.

"After we observed a rise in cases of cardiac arrest in the younger age groups, between 10 to 20 percent of people who are into fitness training have come in for heart evaluation at Manipal Hospitals. Some say that they don't want to work out anymore and are scared of exercising all together. In such cases, we are training the fitness trainers and security guards in doing CPR training as it can help until the patient is brought to a hospital during cardiac emergencies," said Dr Naveen Chandra.

The hospitals initiated a similar training program at its Sarjapur branch recently. It intends to extend this initiative in schools, colleges, neighbourhood apartments, and especially among women to build a stronger life support skill among the people in Bengaluru.