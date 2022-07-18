City school receives bomb threat; turns out to be hoax

Bengaluru: Panic prevailed at a private school in Bengaluru on Monday soon after the management recieved a bomb threat. The bomb threat was sent to the school through email, according to DCP West Bengaluru Laxman B Nimbargi. A thorough investigation of the premises revealed no suspicious objects, and the bomb threat email was considered a hoax.

After receiving the email this morning, the National Hill View Public School in Rajarajeshwarinagar's Ideal Township in South Bengaluru was evacuated. All of the students were safely evacuated.

Nimbargi claimed that after the threat was received, a bomb disposal unit and a sniffer dog squad examined the school grounds.

DK Shivakumar, Congress leader and chairman of National Hill View Public School, commented on the issue, saying he promptly called the police once the school received the bomb threat email. The politician had previously stated in the morning that he believes the bomb threat is a hoax.

"I received the information this morning and alerted the police immediately. The school grounds have been vacated. There is a bomb disposal unit on the scene. I believe it is a hoax call," Shivkumar said.

When the school opened in the morning, the administration spotted the e-mail. It was sent by an unknown individual. According to the email, a bomb had been planted on the school premises.

As word of the bomb threat spread, concerned parents hurried to the school to inquire about their children's safety. The school administration informed that the children and other school personnel had been relocated to another unit of their school.