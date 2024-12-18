City to shine bright with illuminated streets for Sahitya Sammelana

Mandya: For the first time, Mandya city will be decorated with vibrant electric light dis-plays modeled after the grandeur of Mysuru Dasara. In preparation for the 87th Akhi-la Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana, the City Decoration Committee has de-cided to illuminate about 15-20 kilometers of the city, including major roads and key areas, to mark this grand literary event.

Mandya will glow for five days as the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corpora-tion (CESCOM) oversees the lighting arrangements. Prominent roads and junctions like VV Road, RP Road, 100 Feet Road, Bannur Road, DC Office Road, and sig-nificant circles including MySugar Circle, SD Jayaram Circle, Mahaveer Circle, Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar Circle, Kallahalli, and Kirangur Circle will be adorned with colorful lighting.

Additionally, the title of the 87th Kannada Sahitya Sammelana will be showcased using decorative lighting. The lighting display will stretch from the event venue all the way to Kirangur Circle, creating a vibrant and festive atmosphere. CESCOM is finaliz-ing the arrangements to ensure the city sparkles brightly from 6 PM to 10 PM dai-ly during the event.

Though Mandya has hosted two previous Kannada Sahitya Sammelanas, this marks the first time that the city will feature such an extensive decorative lighting setup. This unique initiative has sparked excitement among residents and is ex-pected to attract thousands of visitors, including people from nearby districts, who usually travel to Mysuru to witness the Dasara illumination.

The city has also undergone beautification efforts, including filling potholes, as-phalting roads, and maintaining cleanliness. Highway dividers are being repainted, and decorative banners, flags, and floral arrangements are also part of the city’s makeover.

Initially, a budget of Rs 875 lakh was allocated for lighting, floral decorations, and banner displays.

However, recognizing the higher costs, MLA P. Ravikumar Ganiga appealed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to have CESCOM manage the illumination, ensuring grandeur without burdening the event’s budget.

This ambitious lighting pro-ject is expected to transform Mandya into a visual spectacle, offering a mesmerizing experience for attendees and further enhancing the significance of the 87th Kannada Sahitya Sammelana.