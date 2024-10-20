Close shave for Mangaluru-Kerala trains

Mangaluru: A potential train disaster was narrowly avoided late last night near Ullal, Mangaluru, thanks to the swift action of railway officials and alert locals. Miscreants had reportedly placed gravel and stones on the railway tracks along the route from Mangaluru to Kerala, posing a serious threat to passing trains.

The incident occurred near Tokkottu railway tracks, about 3 kilometers from Ullal, between Kapikad and Ganeshnagar. Residents initially dismissed a loud noise as traffic, but further investigation revealed debris obstructing the tracks.

Upon noticing the disturbance, locals quickly informed the railway police and Ullal police stations. A site inspection confirmed that stones and gravel had been intentionally placed on the tracks, though luckily, no major damage occurred to the trains.

This incident comes after threats to derail trains throughout India were made by a terrorist organisation associated with Farhatullah Ghori in Pakistan. Increased security measures are currently in place, and security agencies, such as the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Counter-Terrorism Squad, are already looking into cases similar to this across the country.

The latest scare unfolded around 8:04 PM on Saturday when a local woman, Padma, residing near the Tokkottu Overpass Bridge, spotted two suspicious individuals near the tracks. After she returned home, a train bound for Kerala passed, followed by another loud noise, with some houses reporting slight tremors. Padma, who has lived in the Tokkottu area for over 40 years, noted the unusual vibrations caused by the train. She and other locals promptly informed the police.

Subsequently, Anand Shetty and Gopinath Bagambila, members of the local railway advisory committee, along with railway and local police, inspected the spot. Authorities confirmed it was an act of disruption. Locals have long been concerned about gatherings of unknown individuals under the overpass, where disturbances are common. Residents have repeatedly complained to Ullal police and are now urging swift action to prevent more serious incidents.

As a precaution, locals have called for the installation of CCTV cameras in the area to deter future sabotage. The timely response to this incident has likely prevented a major catastrophe, but heightened vigilance remains crucial.