CM aiding illegal mining, alleges Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Laeader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah has alleged that Chief Minister Yeddyurappa was giving the go-ahead for illegal mining in the State. Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, he said that Yediyurappa went to the extent if saying that those engaged in illegal mining could apply for a permit.

"Illegal mining is a crime.

What's the punishment for that? Why is there a law in the department of Mines? The statement of the Chief Minister is reprehensible. His irresponsible statement gives the impression that he is aiding the irregularities," Siddaramaiah said.

The Congress leader and former chief minister said that the first irregularity was that gelatin and explosives were brought from Andhra Pradesh without a license.

"The second offense was not storing them in a safe place. The irresponsibility and negligence of the authorities are glaring in this tragedy. The tragedy occurred in the CM's own district." "MLC Ayanur Manjunath has stated that there are more than 100 illegal mining centers in the district.

Unexpected mining is taking place in the CM's home district, which is a failure of the district administration. Yeddyurappa and district in charge minister Eshwarappa should be held responsible," Siddaramaiah demanded. Demanding a government job for one member of the family which lost their breadwinner in the Shivamogga blast, he requested the CM to ensure adequate compensation was paid to the victims.

"I mean it's a serious thing. Six people were killed in the blast. The statements of the BJP leaders with regard to the illegal mining is in public. Investigations should be conducted by sitting judges of the High Court," he said.

In the wake of a complaint lodged against poet Hampa Nagarajaiah, Siddaramaiah remarked that it was an insult to the literary fraternity. "Every citizen of the country has the freedom to express his opinion.

They have the right to talk about the Central and State government. No one can control it. He does not belong to any political party. It is an insult to a senior literary figure to be summoned by police. If Yeddyurappa has respect for the democratic system, the police officer concerned should be suspended."