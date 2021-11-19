CM Basavaraj Bommai announces separate financial institution to encourage women entrepreneurs

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced plans to set up a separate financial institution to support women entrepreneurs. The Ubuntu Consortium of Women entrepreneurs came together to celebrate determined and passionate women entrepreneurs through the event "Together We Grow" on Thursday.

The programme was organised to commemorate the International Women Entrepreneurship Day at Hotel Lalit Ashok on Thursday. The event connected more than 30 associations and their 13,000 members to nurture women entrepreneurs and provided a platform to network and inspire them through stories of the successful entrepreneurs and their journeys.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Bommai said, "I have asked the finance department to work on a proposal to start a dedicated finance institution. Priority will be given to women entrepreneurs from rural areas. The focus will be on providing more employment to specially-abled persons. We will encourage and provide support to women entrepreneurs. If we encourage more women entrepreneurs, it will be good for society."

He also appreciated the former Chief Secretary Ratnaparabha for taking lead in organising this programme. Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani said many steps were taken to encourage women entrepreneurs including providing them loans at 4 percent interest.

Ubuntu president Ratnaprabha said that the association which started with 25 women has now expanded to 28 States. The organisers believe that this created an atmosphere to learn and interact with the women entrepreneurs from various fields and walks of life for renewed ideas and inspiration.

Hina Nagarajan (MD and CEO, Diageo India), Shraddha Sharama (MD, Your Story) and Divya Gokulnath (Byjus) were the keynote speakers who motivated the participants with their inspiring stories. The trio also shared their story of their journey. Many successful entrepreneurs and various associations also took part in the event and shared their best practices.

The organisers said, "With the support of the State government, "Together we grow" aspires to connect women entrepreneurs from across the country on a single platform for inclusive growth and to contribute to the development of women entrepreneurship in the country."

Around 400 successful women entrepreneurs from several States, industry experts, mentors, market leaders participated in the programme.