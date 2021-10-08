CM Basavaraj Bommai: Govt's goal is to provide pro people governance

Mysuru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said his government was determined to provide clean, able and pro-people governance.



Addressing the gathering at during the inauguration of Dasara festivities, Bommai said, "Our chief guest S M Krishna is of the opinion that Dasara should be popularised world-wide. Many countries offer package tourism to popularise their festivals. We, too,want to plan something on these lines to give Dasara a different dimension."

"When I was Water Resources Minister, I had come to see KRS reservoir. There was some leakage. As the gates of the reservoir were old, we had replaced them.

There are 14 reservoirs that need repair. 11 reservoirs have been upgraded. We are happy to be in a position to serve people. Despite the challenges and financial constraints, we want the State to progress.

We want to bring in a lot of changes to put the State on road to development. Mysuru needs an airport of international standards and we are working on it. I have prayed to Goddess Chamundeshwari to give us strength to overcome hurdles."

"One man can't do everything and our government believes in teamwork. We will try to improve the State's financial position and take up pro-people works. We are offering scholarships to farmers' children. We have launched CM Dashboard so that we can review various projects time and again," he said and added that due to the pandemic situation in the last two years, the State government decided on simple Dasara celebration. "Hopefully, we should have a grand Mysuru Dasara next year. This festival should inspire people to do better things. Farmers should get the right price for their crops. Only when people live happily, the real meaning of Dasara is achieved."

He said, "All those who inaugurated Dasara festival over the years are big achievers and have contributed a lot to the development of the State.

Our senior leader Krishna is also a tall figure in the country. All the people are happy that we have invited him to inaugurate Dasara."