CM Basavaraj Bommai releases letter of appreciation by Foxconn CEO

Bengaluru: After the opposition parties dubbed the ruling BJP's announcement regarding establishment of iPhone assembling unit by Foxconn in Bengaluru as a publicity stunt, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai released the letter of appreciation on Monday. The appreciation letter, by Foxconn CEO Young Liu addressed to Bommai, describes the visit of the Foxconn team to Bengaluru a great success.

"My team would be in close contact with your team to take this forward and ensure successful grounding of 'Project Elephant' in Bengaluru. I am confident that this project will lay a strong foundation for our other multiple plans, spanning mechanical/precision machinery, electric vehicle, IC design and semiconductor segments to consider your state as a potential investment destination," Young Liu, Chairman of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd (Foxconn Technology Group) stated.

The letter reads, "At the outset I would like to extend sincere gratitude towards you and your team for making our visit to Bengaluru a big success. Yourself, Minister for Higher Education, IT and BT, Minister for Large and Medium Industries, the chief secretary and other senior government of Karnataka officials and the broader team, all worked together to ensure that the multiple events and interactions planned through the day were conducted seamlessly and for maximum benefit of all stakeholders involved."