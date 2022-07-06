CM Bommai rules out relocation of flood-hit villages

mysore: Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai said that there was no proposal for permanent relocation of flood affected villagers. Arrangements will be made for the victims to stay in the nearby higher areas," he said.

Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, he said, 'When there was a flood in North Karnataka in 2009, 60 villages were relocated under B S Yeddyurappa government. Houses were also built. However, as soon as the flood receded, people returned to their villages. Hence, flood-affected places across the State will be identified and resettlement centres set up in the surrounding higher areas and immediate action will be taken for relocation. For this, I have instructed officials to conduct a comprehensive survey.

He said he was in constant contact with the deputy commissioners in view of the intensifying monsoon. "Previously, wherever there was a landslide, I directed authorities to evacuate people. I suggested that the connection should not be severed. Necessary precautionary measures have been taken. There is ₹ 10 crore in each collectorate's account for emergency use. If necessary, more funds will be released."

There has been excessive rain in Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. If the houses are damaged, the district collector has been instructed to arrange for the accommodation of the victims.

"Some have come forward to use new technology for a permanent solutionto prevent sea erosion. It will be used wherever it's practical," he said. "The NDRF team from Mysore has been assigned to Kodagu," he said.

Actions have been taken to manage rainwater in Bengaluru. Many people have built houses in the bed of lakes. ₹ 1,600 crore has been released for the repair of Rajakaluves to ensure smooth flow of water.

Most of the problems will be solved if these canals are repaired." The government has not stopped supply of shoes, socks and bicycles to school children. There is only a little delay this year."