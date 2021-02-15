CM BS Yeddyurappa tells PWD officials to speed up works

Shikaripur: Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa has instructed the Public Works Department to complete the approved developmental works by March, without compromising on quality.



He reviewed the progress of various departments at the Shikaripur taluk KDP meeting.

"The Department of Public Works should complete the work quickly. Works should be carried out without any compromise on quality. Farmers should be given greater incentives to grow horticultural crops in the district. Farmers will get more economic benefits by growing a mixed crop," he said.

Yediyurappa announced that steps will be taken to provide more grants for drip irrigation.

"The subsidy will be released for farmers who have already implemented drip irrigation."

The CM said that last time sludge couldn't be removed as the ponds were brimming with water.

"Even if the tender for dredging works is called, the work will start only if the water is depleted," he said.

Yediyurappa stated that the supply of sand and gravel should not be disturbed for any reason and only illegal activities should be stopped.

"The licensed quarry and crusher operation should not stop. The pending applications should be issued immediately," he added.