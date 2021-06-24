CM BS Yediyurappa takes train ride to inspect progress of sub-urban rly project

Bengaluru: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday took a ride from Bengaluru Cantonment to Heelalige as part of inspection of the progress of Bengaluru Sub-urban Railway Project and railway doubling work.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that once the project was completed, commuting to sub-urban areas of the city and international airport would become easier. It would also contribute to the reduction of vehicular traffic congestion in the city. Similarly, railway doubling project would help in the operation of more trains from Bengaluru, he said.

"Bengaluru Sub-urban Railway Project is being implemented at an estimated cost of Rs. 15,767 Crore. The project cost will be shared on 20:20:60 basis (Government of Karnataka: Ministry of Railways: external funding). Government of Karnatakahas released Rs. 400 crore towards its contribution for this project during 2020 2021, " he stated.

Single line between Yeshvantpur -Channasandra section and Baiyyappanahalli – Hosur is a major constraint for operating more trains from Bangalore to its outskirts. Therefore these two doubling projects were sanctioned in 2018-19 with 50-50 cost sharing between Government of Karnataka and Ministry of Railways. K-RIDE is executing these doubling projects.

The 48-km long Baiyappanahalli-Hosur railway doubling project is being implemented at an estimated cost of Rs 499 crore. The State will bear Rs 250 crore. During 2020-21, State government has released Rs. 65 crore for this project.

This project began in October 2020 and is expected to be completed by December 2023.

Tender process is in progress and at present earth work, extension of major bridges and minor bridges is in progress.

The 22-km-long Yeshvanthpur – Channasandra railway doubling project is taken up at an estimated cost of Rs. 315 crore. The State government will bear Rs 157 crore.

During 2020-21 Rs. 35 crore was released. The work on the project commenced in October 2020 and it is planned to be completed by December 2023. All major tenders pertaining to the project like civil works, S&T works have been awarded. At present earthwork is in progress.

On completion of these two doubling projects, additional train services can be operated from Yesvantpur/Bengaluru city railway stations. Government of India has also given thrust to these projects. The CM directed the officials to complete the works in time bound manner.

R.Ashok, Minister for Revenue, Kapil Mohan, ACS to Infrastrcture Development Department and others were present.

Four-corridor project

♦ The project is being executed by K-RIDE, the Joint Venture of Government of Karnataka and Ministry of Railways.

♦ BSRP comprises of 4 corridors with a route length of 148 km. They are: a) KSR Bangalore City – Devanahalli (Bangalore International Airport also) (41.40 Km); b) Baiyyapanahalli-Chikkabanavara (25 km); c) Kengeri-Whitefield (35.52 Km); d) Heelalige (Chandapura)- Rajankunte (46.24 Km)

♦ Among the 04 corridors, work of Corridor – 2 (Baiyyappanahalli-Chikkabanavara) and Corridor – 4 (Heelalige (Chandapura)-Rajankunte) will be taken up initially.