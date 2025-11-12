CM Sidda inaugurates ‘Kalaloka’ at KIA terminal

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday inaugurated Kalaloka, a state-run cultural and commercial showcase at Kempegowda International Airport’s Terminal 2, aimed at promoting Karnataka’s Geographical Indication (GI) products and traditional crafts to domestic and international travellers. The CM marked the formal launch by painting a symbolic artwork and ringing a ceremonial bell.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Large and Medium Industries Minister M.B. Patil, and Ministers K.J. George, K.H. Muniyappa, Sharanabasappa Darshanapur, and Priyank Kharge were present on the occasion.

Speaking after the inauguration, Siddaramaiah said the initiative highlights Karnataka’s cultural identity and commercial potential. “Kempegowda International Airport is the third busiest airport in the country, with tens of thousands of visitors every day.

Kalaloka has been established to provide travellers an immediate glimpse of Karnataka’s heritage and craftsmanship.

Through this, our State’s unique products will gain global branding and market reach,” he said.

Industries Minister M.B. Patil said the store features an extensive range of Karnataka’s GI-certified and traditional products, including Mysore Sandal Soap, Sandalwood Oil, Incense Sticks, Mysore Silk, Channapatna Toys, LIDKAR leather goods, Ilkal Sarees, Lambani garments, Bidriware, Mysore-style paintings, and coffee-based beverages. In total, 45 GI-certified items will be showcased and sold.

He said the initiative aims to familiarise international travellers with Karnataka’s culturally distinct and geographically rooted products, adding that state-owned enterprises such as KSDL, KSIC, Karnataka Handloom Development Corporation, Coffee Board, and LIDKAR have jointly supported the venture.

The Kalaloka store spans 132 square metres in the domestic bay at Terminal 2. A second outlet measuring 140 square metres is planned for the international departures area. The store’s design incorporates traditional motifs and woodwork reflecting Karnataka’s heritage.