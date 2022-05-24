Committee formed for International Day of Yoga

Mysuru: District in-charge minister ST Somashekar on Tuesday informed the media that a committee was being set up to oversee the success of the International Day of Yoga which will be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A committee comprising MLAs, MPs and yoga exponents will oversee the event scheduled to be held on June 21.

The venue for the event has not been finalised yet. Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs PralhadJoshi is expected to visit the city on May 30 and a decision will be taken after discussing with him, Somashekar said. Considering the importance of the event, the State government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the International Day of Yoga will be a memorable one. The programme will be telecast live all over the world. "This will definitely boost our city's popularity and encourage tourism." The minister said, "Yoga exponents from many districts are enthusiastic about taking part in the event. Once the venue is fixed,

the number of participants will be finalised." Mysuru-Kodagu BJP Member of Parliament Prathap Simha, MLAs L Nagendraand S A Ramadass, Mysuru Urban Development Authority Chairman H VRajeev and BJP city president T S Srivatsa were present at the press meet.