Community’s trust sustains Dharmasthala amid allegations: Dr Veerendra Heggade

Dharmasthala: Dr. D. Veerendra Heggade, Dharmadhikari of Dharmasthala, on Friday said the affection and confidence of devotees and villagers continue to sustain the temple institution, even as investigations progress into recent allegations.

Speaking at a community gathering in Dharmasthala, Dr. Heggade said, “The love and trust of the people have kept us alive. This has inspired us to organise more programmes and serve society. For some time, accusations and hostility have been directed at the institution. I still do not know why. However, the government’s ongoing investigation is bringing out the truth, and it shows that no wrong has been committed from our side.”

He also referred to the support extended by villagers and devotees through their participation in temple initiatives and other programmes. “Many have visited and expressed solidarity with the temple. I congratulate you all. Let this affection and trust continue,” he added.

Dr. Heggade recalled reading the works of the Siddaganga Mutt seer, who had praised Dharmasthala’s mass marriage programmes and other social initiatives.