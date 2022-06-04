Complete Amrit Nagarothana projects in two years: CM Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday instructed the officials to complete the ongoing infrastructure projects under the CM's Amrit Nagarothana Yojane in 2 years instead of the present deadline of 3 years.

The minister chaired a meeting to review the implementation of budget programmes in the Urban Development department. Action plans of 291 Urban Local Bodies have been approved under the CM's Amrit Nagarothana Yojane. The tender process has been initiated, Bommai said and instructed the officials to complete these works in 2024 itself.

Drinking water and underground sanitation system projects are being drawn up in 287 Urban Local Bodies under the Centrally sponsored Amrit 2.0 project at a total cost of Rs 9260 cr, including the state's share of the cost. The Chief Minister wanted the works to be started without any delay in places where there are no technical hitches.

Bommai instructed the officials to formulate housing projects with simple guidelines and provide better civic amenities for the people.

The Finance department has approved the proposal for recruitment of 6000 Paurakarmikas. Bommai instructed for giving preference for those already working on contract basis and give them exemption from the Roster system.

The officials informed that action had been taken to pay Rs 2000 hardship allowance for Paurakarmikas.

The officials also explained that a committee headed by the Development Commissioner had been constituted to develop Integrated Townships in all the Divisions with private participation. The Chief Minister suggested the officials to appoint consultants for these projects.

Urban Development minister BA Basavaraj, Municipal Administration minister MTB Nagaraj, Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma and other senior officials were present.