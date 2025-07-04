Live
- ‘Daughter of Bihar’: PM Modi Honors Trinidad and Tobago PM’s Roots with Bhojpuri Chautaal Welcome
- Allegations against HCG Hospital:Centre forms probe committee
- Supporters of CM, Dy CM keep pot boiling over top job
- JSP praises PK’s Hara Hara Veeramallu theatrical trailer
- Wordle July 4 Answer and Hints – Easy Guide for Today’s Puzzle
- 300 acres of encroached forest land cleared at Bukkapatna wildlife sanctuary
- Cong complains against BJP MLC for ‘derogatory’ remarks on Chief Secy
- Banaganapalle set to become model for P4 implementation: Min Janardhan
- KCET 2025 Application Edit Deadline July 4 | Counselling Dates Expected Soon
- Cop who had sought VRS after facing CM’s anger, ‘attends duty’
Cong complains against BJP MLC for ‘derogatory’ remarks on Chief Secy
Bengaluru: The state Congress on Thursday complained against BJP MLC N Ravikumar to Legislative Council Chairperson Basavaraj Horatti for allegedly...
Bengaluru: The state Congress on Thursday complained against BJP MLC N Ravikumar to Legislative Council Chairperson Basavaraj Horatti for allegedly making derogatory remarks on Karnataka Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh. The party also lodged a complaint at the Vidhana Soudha police station.
During a protest at Vidhana Soudha recently, Ravikumar had allegedly made some remarks which the Congress termed derogatory and took it up vehemently.
In his complaint to Horatti, the Chief Whip of the Congress in the Legislative Council Saleem Ahmed said, “We hereby express our strong objection and file a complaint against Ravikumar, a Member of the Legislative Council, for making defamatory, indecent and derogatory statements about Shalini Rajneesh, a senior woman IAS officer serving as the Chief Secretary to the Government of Karnataka.” He said that such statements bring down the courage and honesty of the highest ranking civil servants of the government.
This act is against the rules of the code of conduct of Parliament and tends to show disrespect to women officers. “This statement, which is a personal insult and creates a low opinion in the society, is unbecoming of a Member of the Legislative Council and tends to diminish the respect of the Council,” Ahmed said.