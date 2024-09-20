Cong releases documents on ‘scam’ involving HDK, BSY

Bengaluru: Congress has released documents alleging a de-notification scam against Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, Minister for Health Dinesh Gundu Rao and Minister for Labour Santhosh Lad held a joint press conference in Bengaluru. They released documents and demanded action and slammed them for targeting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam.

Minister for Revenue Gowda after releasing the documents related to the de-notification of 1.11 acres in Bengaluru questioned: “Is it justice to de-notify 1.11 acres of land worth hundreds of crores, which was reserved for Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) to allocate to the poor.”

“The Lokayukta is investigating this case. Yeddyurappa filed a petition in the High Court to quash this case. The High Court rejected his petition and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on him. We urge the Lokayukta to immediately complete their investigation and submit the report. Those who have committed wrongdoing must be punished,” he demanded.